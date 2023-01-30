We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by TCBGC Creative Kids

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced their February 2023 youth exhibition, We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by Tioga County Boys & Girls Club – Creative Kids. The show opens on First Friday, Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at 179 Front St., Owego, and in the TAC Youth Gallery.

The mission of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The core beliefs of the organization are to provide a physically and mentally safe place to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, life-enhancing programs and character development experiences, and hope and opportunity.

TCBGC – Creative Kids is a group within the club that loves to make art and experiment with creative techniques and visual expression. To learn more about TCBGC and its programs, visit www.tiogabgca.org, find them on Facebook @tcbgc, or call (607) 687-0690.

The exhibition opens on Feb. 3, and runs from 5-8 p.m.; after that it will be open Wednesday through Saturday in February, and from noon to 4 p.m.