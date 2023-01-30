We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by TCBGC Creative Kids

We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by TCBGC Creative KidsPictured is artwork that will be featured in February’s 2023 youth exhibition, opening on Feb. 3 and then running every Wednesday through Saturday in February, from noon to 4 p.m.

Posted By: psadvert January 30, 2023

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced their February 2023 youth exhibition, We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by Tioga County Boys & Girls Club – Creative Kids. The show opens on First Friday, Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at 179 Front St., Owego, and in the TAC Youth Gallery. 

We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by TCBGC Creative Kids

Pictured is artwork that will be featured in February’s 2023 youth exhibition, opening on Feb. 3 and then running every Wednesday through Saturday in February, from noon to 4 p.m.

The mission of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The core beliefs of the organization are to provide a physically and mentally safe place to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, life-enhancing programs and character development experiences, and hope and opportunity. 

We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by TCBGC Creative Kids

Pictured is artwork that will be featured in February’s 2023 youth exhibition, opening on Feb. 3 and then running every Wednesday through Saturday in February, from noon to 4 p.m.

TCBGC – Creative Kids is a group within the club that loves to make art and experiment with creative techniques and visual expression. To learn more about TCBGC and its programs, visit www.tiogabgca.org, find them on Facebook @tcbgc, or call (607) 687-0690.

We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by TCBGC Creative Kids

Pictured is artwork that will be featured in February’s 2023 youth exhibition, opening on Feb. 3 and then running every Wednesday through Saturday in February, from noon to 4 p.m.

The exhibition opens on Feb. 3, and runs from 5-8 p.m.; after that it will be open Wednesday through Saturday in February, and from noon to 4 p.m. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "We Are All Connected: A Group Exhibition by TCBGC Creative Kids"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*