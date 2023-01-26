Tioga County Chamber of Commerce to host 2023 Economic Forecasting Forum 

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 Economic Forecasting Forum on Thursday, Feb. 23. This year’s event is presented by Tioga State Bank, and is a collaborative effort by the Tioga Chamber, Team Tioga and SUNY Broome to bring an insightful analysis and current economic indicators for our country, state, region, and especially Tioga County to our business community.

Economists will present the latest data and trends, which are invaluable in helping our local businesses gauge our positions in the local, national, and international markets. The forum’s keynote speaker will be Giovanni Scaringi, Ph. D., professor of economics at SUNY Broome.

There will also be an interactive panel discussion with experts from the following sectors: Real Estate, Tioga County Economic Development, Energy, DEI, and Finance. Panelists include Christian Harris, Labor Market Analyst for the New York State Department of Labor’s Division of Research and Statistics; and Chris White, deputy commissioner for Workforce Development, NYS Department of Labor.

“We’re bringing our members and guests the most vital information during the first quarter to make this year as successful as possible,” said Sabrina Henriques, president of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, adding, “They will have the opportunity to not only hear remarks, but engage in Q&A sessions on the topics that matter most to them. While businesses small and large are facing significant challenges, we’ve also got many reasons to be optimistic in 2023, and we’re looking forward to diving deeper into that conversation at this year’s forum.”

The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Quality Inn Banquet Center located at 1100 17-C, Owego. Register online https://tiogany.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/1549, or call the Tioga Chamber for more information at (607) 687-2020.