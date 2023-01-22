What’s Happening January 22, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at http://www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

JANUARY 22

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Valley Chorus practice begins, 6:30 p.m. in the Kevin Doherty music room, Waverly High School. Parking is located behind the school.

JANUARY 24

Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Tech Support Tuesdays, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Coburn Academy: Love learning? Learn local, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. Learn how TOI can help you.

JANUARY 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit https://www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry To Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., place orders until 4 p.m. by calling (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. They will also be selling drinks and baked goods. All proceeds benefit the students at NSCA.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board of Directors regular and annual meeting; annual meeting at 4 p.m., regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room 201, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego. Contact Brittany Woodburn at (607) 687-8256 or by email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov for more information.

JANUARY 26

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Learn how to create your own nature journal with Rick Marsi, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Waterman Auditorium, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Call or text (607) 727-5748 for more information.

Free Fellowship Meal, 4-6 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Open to all!

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those give blood, platelets, or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Terms apply. Visit http://RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl. To register for the blood drive, visit http://RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those give blood, platelets, or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Terms apply. Visit http://RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl. To register for the blood drive, visit http://RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

JANUARY 27

Book Club Friday “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

JANUARY 28

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Balloon Magic Fun Show, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Drop-In Adult Coloring Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Coloring pages and pencils will be provided. No registration required.

JANUARY 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 30 and JANUARY 31

AARP Safety Course, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $40 for non-members. Reserve your spot by Jan. 13 by calling (607) 687-4120.

JANUARY 31

Dancing with Horses, 5 to 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Chocolate Fever, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Join them for an evening of history facts, trivia, and, of course, chocolate. The program will end with a fun trivia game with chocolate prizes. Registration is preferred, but not required. Register online by emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org, or by calling the library at (570) 888-2256.

Many Voices Book Club, 7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations.

FEBRUARY 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Mindfulness Tools Workshop to Help Your Anxious Child (and you) Practice Self-Regulation, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Southern Tier Independence Center (STIC) Helen Keller Rooms 1 and 2, 135 East Frederick St., Binghamton. Free of charge. Email Nancy Nowak at Disability Rights New York at Nancy.Nowak@drny.org or call (516) 238-1261 for more information.

FEBRUARY 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Athens Senior Citizens Club will meet at noon at the Chinese Fortune Buffet in Athens, Pa. for their Valentine Luncheon. New members are welcome

FEBRUARY 9

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Community Dinner Dance, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 3 School House Rd., Warren Center, Pa. Please bring a dish to pass. Hosted by Melissa’s Ballroom School of Dance.

FEBRUARY 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 13

Berkshire Free Library’s Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

FEBRUARY 14

The Second Tioga County Legislature Regular Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 15

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Doug’s Fish Fry To Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., place orders until 4 p.m. by calling (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. They will also be selling drinks and baked goods. All proceeds benefit the students at NSCA.

FEBRUARY 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 16 thru MARCH 23

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, every Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Call ahead to reserve your seat at (607) 687-4120.