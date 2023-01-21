Tioga County Knights of Columbus Crown Free Throw Champions

Seven boys and girls from Tioga and surrounding areas, ages nine to13, achieved Council level champion status at the 8th Annual Knights of Columbus / Dan Manwaring Memorial held at Tioga Central High School last Saturday.

Each of these winners will advance to the Chapter level at McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester in mid-March, with an eye on moving to the Regional level at Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse in late March and ultimately to the New York State championship at West Point in April.