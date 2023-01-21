Tax-Aide Program continues in Tioga County

The Tioga County AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide Program volunteers, in conjunction with several local sites that generously provide facilities and scheduling services, continue to offer assistance with income tax preparation this year, and at no cost to eligible taxpayers. They work with low- to moderate-income taxpayers, mainly those 50 and older.

This year the resumed in-person single-visit appointments. In addition, to support more complicated returns and several off-site volunteers, they have made limited use of two-visit appointments like last year. (The first appointment is to interview and scan documents. The second appointment, a week later, is to print, review, and sign the return.)

You can call to schedule an appointment now for one of the following locations: Tioga Opportunities Inc., Countryside Community Center, (607) 687-4222; Owego’s Coburn Free Library (elevator for easy access), (607) 687-3520; Apalachin Library, (607) 625-3333; and the Waverly Historical Society Museum, (607) 301-1193.

For general questions, contact Peter by email to tax13827@gmail.com or call (607) 689-2787.