Owego Rotary starts the year adding eight new members

Owego Rotary Club recently announced that eight new members have joined the local service club. Gail Barton, Membership Chair for 2022-2023, welcomed and challenged each in an inspiring and moving ceremony.

These newest members are all from the local area, and might even be your neighbors and friends.

“Because they are enthusiastic about being active and doing positive things in our community, they have chosen to join with Owego Rotarians to turn their enthusiasm into action,” Barton stated of the new Rotary members.

As Helen Keller said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

New members include Jonathan Totten, Kathy Ballester, Nadine Bigsby, Sabrina Henriques, Terry McGinn-VanHall, Richard VanHall, Josh Marland, and Mari Townsend.

“Thanks to this awesome group of energetic, talented, and resourceful people who have signed on to take the exciting Rotary journey waiting ahead,” Barton added.

Weekly Rotary meetings are held at the Belva Lockwood Inn, located at 249 Front St. in Owego. For more information about the service Owego Rotary provides to the community and other things that keep Rotarians busy, visit www.owegorotary.org, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.