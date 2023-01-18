Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello, my name is Arthur. I am quite an extraordinary specimen of male felines if you ask me. I live amongst a whole bunch of cats and it’s my belief they are all seeking a leader. Someone like me.

I guess you might call me a dominant male cat “wanna be”. I just want to be the boss. Is there anything wrong with that?

I am a very striking and handsome fellow. I feel I have taken control of all the upstairs cats because the only other male cat won’t come out from underneath the couch or the dresser anymore. My intimidation techniques worked nicely on him. Now I need to be dominant downstairs to make my kingdom complete.

The lady who feeds us, Nancy, takes me downstairs every day for a little while so the other male upstairs will come out from underneath the dresser for a breath of fresh air.

They have a big grey cat downstairs who has been checking me out. Nancy puts me in this room that has glass doors downstairs so we can see each other but not get at each other. This big grey cat just watches me while I put on quite a show, hissing and lunging at him.

Strangely enough he does not seem to be impressed. He is older than I am, so maybe he’s too old, if you know what I mean. I think I am clearly the right cat to be the dominant male, but Nancy keeps harping on me about being too fierce and too aggressive. She does not like it. She thinks we should all just get along. What for, if you are meant to be the leader? You have to be stronger and fiercer than all the rest, right?

Well anyway, Nancy sees my behavior as being a problem so she is hoping I can find a nice home without other cats so that I will not have to prove myself. I do like people very much. I will follow you around and lie on a bed close to you and sleep in your bed at night.

I love being petted and I can be gentle, sweet and charming, but if I roll over on my back and show you my belly, do not rub my belly! I can’t help myself; I will grab right hold of you to demonstrate my fierceness. I do understand the word ‘NO’ so I will release you quickly, but I just think you would want to know how fierce I am.

So if you don’t have any little people running around and other cats that I can intimidate, or elderly people for me to frighten, then I think we would be a good match. You should have very good cat skills just in case though. I haven’t been around dogs, but I’m guessing I probably wouldn’t like them.

So if you would be interested in meeting me, call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 and ask for that rascal Arthur, it makes me smile when she says that. I am a very good and loyal companion and I will really impress you, I promise.

If you want to help Nancy to take care of all the cats she has here, please send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.