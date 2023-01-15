What’s Happening for the week of January 15, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

JANUARY 15

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 17

Kids Craft Club, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120.

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 1 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120.

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 3:30 p.m., Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 N. Main St., Spencer. For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120.

Town of Berkshire Public Information Night, 7 p.m., Berkshire Town Hall, 18 Railroad Ave., Berkshire. This meeting is to discuss the EMS/Ambulance service for the Town.

JANUARY 18

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 pm., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Spencer-Candor Lions Club Italian Night, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Christ the King Presbyterian Church, 75 N. Main St., Spencer. Menu includes ravioli, and chicken cacciatore with a side of pasta. Goodwill donation.

Wings of Fire Book Club, 4 to 4:45 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will discuss the Wings of Fire book series and eat some popcorn, too.

JANUARY 18 thru FEBRUARY 22

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Wednesdays from 2-3 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St. Spencer. Call ahead to reserve your seat at (607) 687-4120.

JANUARY 19

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Coburn Free Library Board of Trustees Open Meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Kids Game Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Board of Health Meeting, 7:30 a.m., second floor Conference Room B of the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about hats and mittens on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

Adult Book Clubs, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. At 1 p.m. they will discuss “No! I don’t want to join a book club” by Virginia Ironside, and the 6 p.m. group will be discussing books they read about someone who inspires them. Call the Library at (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Community Services Board (CSB) meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88163213963?pwd=ejBSa2FTSldWM1ZHTVBmWS9yNmxEZz09; Meeting ID: 881 6321 3963; Passcode: 861957.

JANUARY 20

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours at the Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about hats and mittens. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

Cookie Exchange, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Register with Melissa by calling (607) 589-4435; if not enough participants, it will be cancelled.

JANUARY 21

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Viking Food Preservation: Learn to make Yogurt and Sauerkraut, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 22

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Valley chorus practice begins, 6:30 p.m. in the Kevin Doherty music room, Waverly High School. Parking is located behind the school.

JANUARY 24

Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Tech Support Tuesdays, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Coburn Academy: Love learning? Learn local, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. Learn how TOI can help you.

JANUARY 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry To Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., place orders until 4 p.m. by calling (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. They will also be selling drink and baked goods. All proceeds benefit the students at NSCA.

JANUARY 26

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

JANUARY 27

Book Club Friday “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

JANUARY 28

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Balloon Magic Fun Show, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Drop-In Adult Coloring Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Coloring pages and pencils will be provided. No registration required.

JANUARY 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 30 and JANUARY 31

AARP Safety Course, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $40 for non-members. Reserve your spot by Jan. 13 by calling (607) 687-4120.

JANUARY 31

Dancing with Horses, 5 to 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Chocolate Fever, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Join them for an evening of history facts, trivia, and, of course, chocolate! The program will end with a fun trivia game with chocolate prizes. Registration is preferred, but not required. Register online by emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org, or by calling the library at (570) 888-2256.

Many Voices Book Club, 7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations.

FEBRUARY 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.

FEBRUARY 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 9

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 11

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 15

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Doug’s Fish Fry To Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., place orders until 4 p.m. by calling (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. They will also be selling drink and baked goods. All proceeds benefit the students at NSCA.

FEBRUARY 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 16 thru MARCH 23

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, every Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Call ahead to reserve your seat at (607) 687-4120.

FEBRUARY 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 23

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MARCH 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 11

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

The Candor High School Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the high school gymnasium, 1 Academy St., Candor. Admission is free for everyone.

MARCH 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 8

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.