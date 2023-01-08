What’s Happening for the week of January 8, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Owego Hose Team and American Legion Bingo, every second Saturday of the month at 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

JANUARY 8

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

JANUARY 9

Join Tioga Opportunities for Bingo, 1-2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Chicken and Biscuit takeout meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church on Main Street, Nichols. A $10 donation Includes a vegetable and dessert. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Adult Book Club Discussion, 5 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. The January book club pick is Beartown by Fredrik Backman.

JANUARY 10

Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84010818374?pwd=SkJ6STZwU2p1c2ozbHdxTW9pbWFtZz09; Meeting ID: 840 1081 8374; Passcode: 879884.

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) Subcommittee meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89524828437?pwd=NEhTRmdLWHFGd04xOThzdmpBMkg4dz09; Meeting ID: 895 2482 8437; Passcode: 019348.

Medicare Savings Program: Join Tioga Opportunities at 10 a.m. at their Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego as they discuss what a Medicare Savings Program is, the eligibility guidelines, and how to apply. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat today.

The First Regular Tioga County Legislation Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tech Support Tuesdays, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Coburn Academy: Love learning? Learn local, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

New Year, New Goals: A Financial Wellness Seminar with Visions FCU, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

JANUARY 11

Athens Senior Citizens Meeting, noon, Airport Senior Community Hall, Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. New members welcome.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Board of Elections Annual Meeting for 2023, 9:30 a.m., in the Board of Elections Conference Room, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Meeting, 6 p.m. Board Meeting, 7 p.m. Regular Meeting, Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Agenda will have a lot to do with the upcoming annual show on March 25 and 26. Program will be on ULTRA-VIOLET LAMPS.

The Candor Free Library Board Annual Meeting, 7 p.m., Candor Library, 2 Bank St., Candor.

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Free Build, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to drop in to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs,

JANUARY 12

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Lego Club – Advanced Builds, 6:00 to 7 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will live stream stories about snowmen on the Spalding Memorial Library’s Facebook Page.

Bilingual Book Club, 11:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Their next selection will be The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. Participants are welcome to attend either in person or virtual. To obtain a copy of the book and to register for the discussion, contact Heather Manchester, director, at hmanchester@sayrepl.org or by calling (570) 888-2256.

JANUARY 13

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about snowmen. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

Group Tech Assistance: Gmail for Beginners, 11 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Class on how to set-up and use an account with one of the most popular email service providers: Gmail, This is a free tech assistance class for those unfamiliar with email and who would like to learn how to use it.

JANUARY 14

The NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program, 1 p.m., Spencer Van Etten High School, 16 Dartts Crossroads, Spencer. All participants must register in advance. To register, and for additional information, visit www.prepare.ny.gov.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Paint and Learn, 2 to 3:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 15

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

JANUARY 17

Kids Craft Club, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120.

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 1 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120.

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 3:30 p.m., Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 N. Main St., Spencer. For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120.

JANUARY 18

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 pm., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 18 thru FEBRUARY 22

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Wednesdays from 2-3 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St. Spencer. Call ahead to reserve your seat at (607) 687-4120.

JANUARY 19

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Coburn Free Library Board of Trustees Open Meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Kids Game Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 20

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours at the Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

JANUARY 21

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Viking Food Preservation: Learn to make Yogurt and Sauerkraut, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 22

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

JANUARY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Valley chorus practice begins, 6:30 p.m. in the Kevin Doherty music room, Waverly High School. Parking is located behind the school.

JANUARY 24

Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Tech Support Tuesdays, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Coburn Academy: Love learning? Learn local, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. Learn how TOI can help you.

JANUARY 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 26

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

JANUARY 28

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Balloon Magic Fun Show, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Drop-In Adult Coloring Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Coloring pages and pencils will be provided. No registration required.

JANUARY 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

JANUARY 30 and JANUARY 31

AARP Safety Course, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The cost is $25 for AARP members and #40 for non-members. Reserve your spot by Jan. 13 by calling (607) 687-4120.

JANUARY 31

Dancing with Horses, 5 to 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Chocolate Fever, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Join them for an evening of history facts, trivia, and, of course, chocolate! The program will end with a fun trivia game with chocolate prizes. Registration is preferred, but not required. Register online by emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org, or by calling the library at (570) 888-2256.

Many Voices Book Club, 7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations.

FEBRUARY 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.

FEBRUARY 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 9

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 11

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

FEBRUARY 15

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 16 thru MARCH 23

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, every Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Call ahead to reserve your seat at (607) 687-4120.

FEBRUARY 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

FEBRUARY 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 23

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

FEBRUARY 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

MARCH 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MARCH 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

MARCH 11

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 8

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.