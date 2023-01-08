Homeless count planned

On Thursday, Jan. 26 from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will be walking around specific areas in Tioga County to help identify individuals that are experiencing homelessness; both sheltered and unsheltered.

The P.I.T. County, point in time, effort will collect numbers, which are then reported to the state to help ensure funding for programs and grants, upon availability, and to provide assistance to those that are housing insecure.

Volunteers from various agencies are working with law enforcement in this effort, and additional assistance is welcome.

If you would like to volunteer on the evening of Jan. 26, or would like more information about this statewide initiative, contact Gabby at (607) 239-2515.