Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual.

Upon arriving on scene, Officers provided first aid to the critically injured victim, a 58-year-old male and resident of Village of Owego. The male had extensive lacerations and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen area. Owego EMS arrived on scene and transported the male to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City.

The investigation determined that Kelly had stabbed the male. She was arrested for Assault in the First Degree, a class B Felony.

Kelly was transported to Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and she was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $250,000 Cash Bail or $500,000 Bail Bond.

The case has been referred to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The Owego Police Department was assisted by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police FIU, and the District Attorney’s Office.