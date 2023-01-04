Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Merry Christmas all! I’m Cookie and I live at Gail’s place; she picked up a poor dilapidated and sick kitty when she found me and restored me to the best that I can be.

When she found me I had a badly infected eye and several broken and rotten teeth. After several vet appointments and the removal of my eye and several teeth I recovered due to Gail’s loving attention, and a vet committed to help me to get better.

Now I purr all the time. I love laying in the window on Sunny days. I am enjoying my life. Removing my eye and the broken and rotten teeth took away all the pain. I can now eat food again and my face doesn’t hurt.

I love the vet that performed all the surgeries I needed, and Gail who took such good care of me. They gave me my life back, or at least they gave me a life worth living back to me.

I believe that I am ready to find a home with a family who can love me and help me to continue enjoying my life by playing with me and petting me, and talking to me and just spending time with me. Gail is way too busy to have time to just sit and hold me while I purr happily in her lap.

But what about you? Would you step up and take over where she left off and just spend quality time with me. I would really like that. I am a fairly big cat, around 12 to 13 pounds, and filling out a little because for quite a while I couldn’t eat, now I enjoy eating.

I am about 10 years old and the last three years of my life were spent outside. I do enjoy indoor life, especially if I have access to a window where I can lay in the sun. I would love to be your best friend if you just give me a chance. Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Cookie.

If you can donate to help Gail and her rescue efforts, please make out your checks to Gail Ghinger, P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827. She is one of the key instruments to saving my life and deserves all the help you can send her way.