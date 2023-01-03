Local FFA member receives grant from Farm Credit 

Farm Credit recently awarded a $1,000 SAE grant to Grayden Stanton, of Owego, N.Y. SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, a component of the agriculture program that students complete.

An SAE requires FFA members to develop and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

This year 30 different sponsors funded SAE Grants. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website and on the SAE Grants webpage at www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/sae-grants/.

Grayden is a member of the Owego FFA Chapter. His application was selected from among 1,296 applications, nationwide. Grayden’s SAE project focuses on poultry production. He has his own flock of laying hens. He will use these funds to expand his egg production and increase profits.

“We are all very thankful for our industry partners, such as Farm Credit, for their generous support of student projects,” a joint release from the OA School District and FFA wrote, adding, “Without them, students like Grayden may not take that next step to make their budding agricultural business successful.”

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.