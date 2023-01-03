OFD responds to motor vehicle crash at Ice Cream Works

On Dec. 28, at approximately 5 p.m., the Village of Owego Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of North Avenue and George Street. The vehicle, according to OFD, accidentally drove into the building at Ice Cream Works, possibly causing structural damage.

Chief 871, Chief 872, Chief 873, Chief 874, Captain 875, Engine 804, and Tioga County Fire Coordinator 1574 all responded to the scene. Upon arrival, crews located the driver of the vehicle and determined that they were experiencing a possible medical emergency. Potential structural damage was also noted on the involved building.

Additional assistance, according to OFD, was summoned from the Owego Volunteer Emergency Squad and Owego Code Enforcement. ALS Ambulance 2033 responded to the scene at the Paramedic level, conducted their assessment, and transported the patient to a local trauma center for further evaluation.

Owego fire crews turned the scene over to Law Enforcement, and returned into service.