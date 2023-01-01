Shopping with a nostalgic feel; Santa, trains and collectibles highlight Early Owego Antique Center event

Shopping with a nostalgic feel; Santa, trains and collectibles highlight Early Owego Antique Center eventJim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, gives demonstrations of one of his train sets down in Santa’s Workshop last Thursday, and during a special event held on the same day as downtown Owego’s Moonlight Shopping promotion. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: Wendy Post January 1, 2023

It felt like a mystical, magical place last Thursday as guests entered the Early Owego Antique Center in Owego, N.Y. for a journey back to a holiday shopping experience from the days gone by. Complete with a Santa’s Workshop in the lower level, featuring Santa himself, guests found Lionel Trains operating, elves of all shapes and sizes, and then two levels of merchandise up above for sale and on display during the most exciting time of the year, Christmastime!

To enhance the evening, Santa Claus made a trip to the EOAC to greet young guests and was accompanied by his helper, Mary Christmas. And although children were arriving to greet Santa, we had a minute to catch up with him during this busiest time of year.

Pictured is Santa Claus and Christmas Carol. The two greeted children in Santa’s Workshop, which was set up at the Early Owego Antique Center for a special event last Thursday. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Santa explained that he begins his work for Christmas on Dec. 26, so there wouldn’t be much rest after Christmas Day this year.

“We have to find the children, check my list, and then check it twice,” said Santa last Thursday, and from the EOAC.

Santa Claus made a special visit to the Early Owego Antique Center last Thursday, and just days before Christmas! The event brought back a nostalgic feel to holiday shopping in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

He also explained a small fact that many may not know, candy canes, Santa noted, are the only thing that they harvest in the North Pole.

And he had plenty on hand last Thursday as guests came down the stairwell into Santa’s Workshop, passing a couple of operating train sets along the way, and into the man in red’s sanctuary for the evening as he readied for the big night. 

Eight-month-old Greyson Rafferty of Candor celebrates his first Christmas, and got to try his first candy cane last Thursday during a visit with Santa at the Early Owego Antique Center. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Eight-month-old Greyson Rafferty, of Candor, N.Y., arrived at the event dressed as an elf. 

“It’s his first candy cane,” said Santa as he wondered at the look in young Greyson’s eyes.

“It’s his first Christmas,” said Greyson’s nearby mom.

And although he couldn’t form the words himself, mom was guessing that he would be happy with some cups, bottles, and maybe a new pacifier.

Seventy-nine-year-old Grover Erway reminisces about some of the toys he grew up with like GI Joe, Hess Trucks, and a Lionel Train set too! (Photo by Wendy Post)

Seventy-nine-year old Grover Erway didn’t give Santa a wish list, but he did reminisce at a nearby display case that had a GI Joe and some other toys from the days gone.

Grover recalled having a GI Joe as well as several Hess Trucks and a Lionel Train set. 

As for the GI Joe, Grover said that it brought back memories for him. He remembers the Korean War and World War II. 

“I was two,” he said.

Across from the display Jim Mead, owner of the EOAC, was offering demonstrations of his own train set. 

Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, makes a few adjustments to one of his train engines during a special event held last Thursday at the centrally located marketplace. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Mead talked about his own excitement around last Thursday’s event, and how he really wanted to bring back that old time feel that department stores offered. After all, the building that houses the EOAC was once known, locally, as the J.J. Newberry’s Co. (Department Store); the building still bears the store’s name. 

Mead said he has plans to start up live auctions in January in the lower level of the store, and will have more about that in the coming weeks.

The multi-dealer antique mall, now known as the Early Owego Antique Center, is taking full shape, and as it prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary. With vendors on two levels, sales have been good.

Pictured is Dannette Darrow, a vendor at the Early Owego Antique Center, and her elf Twiglet, who was dressed up for the holiday event at the Early Owego Antique Center last Thursday. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Dannette Darrow, a vendor specializing in late 18th to early 20th century Chinese and Japanese export porcelain said that it’s been a very good season. 

“More are shopping locally and we have many returning shoppers,” said Darrow who brought her dog Twiglet with her last Thursday, dressed as an elf.

Outside of the EOAC, and as you pass the large banner telling shoppers that Santa is in town, it was Moonlight Shopping in downtown Owego. The Moonlight Shopping promotion offered customers a Moonlight Shopping Wine Glass with their purchase, extended hours, and a chance to win prizes. You can learn more about these promotions at www.owego.org.

This sign led guests to the decorated stairwell and into Santa’s Workshop where the man in the red suit was available to take last minute Christmas wishes from children on Thursday, and at the Early Owego Antique Center. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Back at EOAC, children continued, with curiosity, to enter Santa’s Workshop, and to gaze with wondrous eyes at all of the toys from those days gone by.

To learn more about the Early Owego Antique Center, centrally located on Main and Lake Streets in Owego, N.Y., visit www.earlyowego.com. 

Resembling that of Department Stores from the past, to include J.J. Newberry’s, the store’s merchandise offered a nostalgic feel for the Dec. 22 visit from Santa at the Early Owego Antique Center in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Ornaments were sold off of a decorated tree at the bottom of the stairwell that led to the second floor of the Early Owego Antique Center last Thursday, and during a special event that welcomed Santa Claus and brought back some nostalgia from Christmas past. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Guests enjoy shopping at the Early Owego Antique Center last Thursday, and as they prepare for a busy evening during their special holiday event.

Guests enjoy a nostalgic evening of shopping, with a bonus visit from Santa to boot! The Early Owego Antique Center was host to the nostalgic holiday event with the hopes of bringing back the traditional department store feel of days gone by. (Photo by Wendy Post)

