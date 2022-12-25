What’s Happening for the week of December 25, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

Make a Toilet Paper Tree every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in December, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Monthly dance lessons at The Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego, Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing for practice. The lessons for December are Social / American Waltz for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person. Call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com for more information.

DECEMBER 24 to 26

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 24-26 and will reopen on Dec. 27 at noon.

DECEMBER 26 to 28

Tioga Arts Council Winter Art Lab, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 179 Front St., Owego. Fees are $135 per participant (standard) and $125 per participant (TAC Members); scholarships are available. Call (607) 687-0785 for more information.

DECEMBER 27

Waverly NY Connects Office Hours, 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. How can TOI help you? Visit Rachel to find out!

Tech Tuesday, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Free one-on-one support provided for computer and laptop questions. Appointment required, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Registration requested, call (607) 687-3520.

DECEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

The Dirtmeister: Science of Sound, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 31

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 31 to JANUARY 2

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. They will reopen Jan. 3 at noon.

JANUARY 5

ACT Dinner, fellowship from 4-5 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Sit down dinner only.

JANUARY 11

Athens Senior Citizens Meeting and Dish to Pass, Airport Senior Community Hall, Sayre, Pa. Please bring dish to pass and own table service. New members welcome.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.