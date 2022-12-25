A Pastor’s Thoughts; Your forever family is waiting

I was recently invited to the adoption of one of our congregants. Andrae was so happy as his parents led him into the courtroom to sit in front of the Judge. The Judge asked Andrae if he was having a good day? He replied, “ I’m having an amazing day,” and everyone laughed.

I was able to see an expression of pure joy on his face and I watched as his soon-to-be parents’ faces filled with excitement. The truth was that these parents had been Andrae’s only parents for more than two years. They had been fighting a long and emotional court process to be recognized as Andraes’ legal parents. Their heart’s desire was that this Christmas miracle would come true.

It was a long and difficult journey that culminated to this moment, when the judge asked Andrae if he wanted to be part of the family, he smiled and said, “THIS IS MY FOREVER FAMILY!”

Even at such a tender young age he was longing for the same thing that I think many in this world are searching for today. A forever kind of love that says, “I see you, I desire you, and most of all I love you!”

Some of you out there are in the same boat as Andrae. You are longing for your FOREVER FAMILY. Scripture tells us God is: “A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in His holy dwelling. God sets the lonely in families…” (Psalms 68:5-6.)

This season of Holiday cheer isn’t always the easy season for everyone. Some of you out there can relate and many of you know someone who struggles this time of year. There is hope and love waiting for you.

Perhaps my favorite thoughts of what it means to have the love we long for is found in the book of Romans. It describes what happens in our lives when we come to know that we have a father who loves us. (Romans 8:14-17 NLT.)

14 – For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God.

15 – The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.”

16 – The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children.

17 – Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.

We have a father waiting for us, wanting to be close to us; maybe today you are looking for your Forever Family. It is my prayer that you are able to find it with God the father through his son Jesus Christ. If you are struggling this season, PLEASE reach out for help, the Family of God is waiting and willing to welcome you in.

(Reverend Jay Geistdorfer is the Senior Pastor of the Owego Nazarene Church.)