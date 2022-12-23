Tax-Aide Program available in Tioga County

The Tioga County AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide Program volunteers, in conjunction with several local sites that generously provide facilities and scheduling services, are pleased to offer assistance with income tax preparation again this year at no cost to eligible taxpayers. They work with low- to moderate-income taxpayers, mainly those 50 and older.

This year they will resume in-person single-visit appointments. In addition, to support more complicated returns and several off-site volunteers, they will also make limited use of two-visit appointments like last year. (The first appointment is to interview and scan documents. The second appointment, a week later, is to print, review, and sign the return.)

You can call to schedule an appointment beginning on Jan. 3, but not before, for one of the following locations: Tioga Opportunities Inc., Countryside Community Center, (607) 687-4222; Owego’s Coburn Free Library (elevator for easy access), (607) 687-3520; Apalachin Library, (607) 625-3333; and the Waverly Historical Society Museum, (607) 301-1193.

For general questions, contact Peter by email to tax13827@gmail.com or call (607) 689-2787.