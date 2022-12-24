Tioga County non-profit faces 171% rent increase 

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) recently received notification that they will be responsible for an almost 3-fold rent increase if they want to remain in the same location in Tioga County.

For the past 10 years, CCTT has leased a building at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols, N.Y., where they provide services to individuals and families throughout the county, as well as surrounding areas.

During the Nichols Town Board meeting held last Tuesday at the Roki Boulevard location, Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT, revealed that the monthly rent would go from $1,476 to $4,029.

The Nichols town board explained that the reason for the excessive rent hike is due to the general raise in utilities, as well as CCTT not having an increase in rent in the 10 years that they have been in the shared building, creating a financial loss for the town.

At this time, the CCTT, the town board, and other interested parties are still working together for a solution that will allow the organization to continue to serve the community.

“We want to let our clients and neighbors know that all of the necessary services that we provide and that they so desperately depend on won’t be suspended,” said Spear.

“We are currently looking into all of our options, which include moving to another property nearby,” she added, and stated that CCTT would keep the community updated with any necessary changes.

All of this news was brought out during a busy time for CCTT. During the winter holidays there has been an increase in the number of families requesting emergency financial assistance, as well as individuals needing access to the food pantry and clothing closet.

“Every day we have local residents coming in asking for coats, warm clothing, help with utilities, and some extra food for their families,” said Spear, adding, “We are here to provide these basic needs to our most vulnerable neighbors – that is our mission.”

CCTT also coordinates many events throughout the year including the Back to School Party, Veteran celebrations, and special family events during holidays like Easter, Halloween, and Christmas. Last week, 212 children received gifts compliments of the Adopt-a-Child Christmas Program run through the CCTT office. Spear says that programs like this won’t end and they will continue to plan upcoming community events.