‘All in’ at Richford’s Country Moose

The Country Moose, located in northern Tioga County at the intersection of Routes 38 and 79 in Richford, N.Y., is all in this holiday season. The store, located in the Richford Plaza, offers a vast selection of antiques, hand-made artisan goods and locally produced products, and all for one-of-a-kind gift giving, as well as shopping for any occasion.

Storeowners Dawn and Geoffrey Potter opened their shop in July, and are excited about the upcoming New Year. The couple is gearing up to help put Richford on the map in 2023, and have become involved in community festivities like the 30th Annual Potato Festival, set for Sept. 16, 2023.

The Potter’s shared that they foresee Richford, “coming alive during the whole day with one of the biggest bands in the area entertaining the community from noon to 4 p.m. in front of the Country Moose.”

The regional band, Tailor Made, featuring Tink Bennett, is a self-described high-energy country and classic rock band. The popular group is already booked for the 30th Annual Potato Festival.

“We want to give Richford a boost and make a statement, and put the town on the map,” Dawn remarked, and further explained that part of the planning process involves raising funds. Every bottle and can counts, so a collection bin has been set up outside the Country Moose storefront. Monies collected will be used toward the festival.

When you enter through the front doors of the Country Moose, plan to take a step back in time. The Potter’s sell all types of antiques and collectibles, antique furniture, glassware, jewelry, retro pins, books and more, and maybe even a moose or two. Inventory changes frequently, too, inside the one-floor, approximately 1,200 square foot space.

The moose, a favorite of Dawn’s, has been the Potter’s mascot, so-to-speak, for many years. Previous to owning the store, the Potter’s sold their wares at area festivals, and still plan to get out, on occasion, to festivals.

Many of the items at the Country Moose are sold via consignment, and the Potter’s enjoy helping vendors sell their own crafts and specialty items at the indoor marketplace.

From the unusual and unique, to helping customers identify nostalgic items, Geoff and Dawn are happy to help answer questions, as well as offer appraisals.

Antiques have been a part of Geoff’s family for generations, and both Dawn and Geoff grew up in the immediate area near Richford. Geoff, a U.S. Army veteran, has seen a number of antiques dating back to his great-great grandfather. For instance, one hand tool displayed in a case near the checkout counter was used in carriage making, a Potter family profession back-in-the-day.

The Potter’s recently participated at the Richford Plaza’s annual Veterans Memorial Tree lighting ceremony, and where proceeds from ornament sales were donated to the Owego V.F.W. Ornaments, for a cost of $4 each, are available through Christmas Eve at the Country Moose or at the Owego V.F.W., and will stay placed on the tree until New Year’s Eve.

The Country Moose, located at 13294 Route 38 in Richford, is open Thursday through Monday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dawn remarked that the location is ideal, too, and not just for the Country Moose. Dawn took notice in late summer as families with university students en-route to Ithaca (Dawn retired from Cornell University) stopped in Richford for a bite to eat at Pizza Plus, which is also located in the Richford Plaza, or enjoyed ice cream at the Tastee Treat across the road before browsing for antiques at the Country Moose. Another example, Dawn said, of getting Richford noticed.

For information about the Country Moose, find them on Facebook or call (607) 280-9750.