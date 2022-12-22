American Legion Riders donate to assist homeless veterans

Chapter 401 American Legion Riders recently donated a check for $1,000 to the Disabled American Veterans to help house ten homeless Veterans in our area.

This year, due to the generous donations they received from members of the community and fundraising events, they were also able to donate $1,000 to a local family in need with a thanksgiving dinner, Christmas dinner, and Christmas gifts for their four children.

To learn more about the American Legion and its charitable activities, visit https://www.legion.org. To learn more about American Legion Post 401 in Owego, visit https://www.facebook.com/American-Legion-Post-401-189053411129184/.