Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host ‘Winter Wonderland’ Social Hour

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join in the festivities on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 12:45 to 2 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center as Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers a “Winter Wonderland” social hour to the community.

Enjoy a holiday performance by students from the Owego Free Academy Music Department and light holiday refreshments. The Countryside Community Center is located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

For more information, call (607) 687-4120.