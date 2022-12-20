Santa Claus is Coming to Town!

The Early Owego Antique Center, located on the corner of Main and Lake Streets in downtown Owego, is hosting a special visit from Santa Claus on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit the Early Owego Antique Center and help celebrate the Department Store’s heritage. Santa Claus will be joining in to greet children and pose for photos, so bring your camera.

“We hope to re-create, in a modest way, the Christmas Land feeling in the larger stores of days gone by,” said Jim Mead, the store’s owner.

And yes, operating Lionel Trains will be a part of the display. Upstairs, many of their 90 Dealers will be offering special pricing, with some in attendance personally to meet with you and suggest that perfect last minute gift for those impossible to buy for.

EOAC hopes to make this an annual event as they usher in the celebration of their 10th Anniversary Year of offering Quality Antiques and True Collectibles in the heart of the Historic Owego Marketplace.

To learn more, visit www.earlyowego.com or find them on Facebook.