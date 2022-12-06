Spalding Memorial Library News

The Threads group meets at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.

Drop in to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 3-7 p.m. All ages are invited.

Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream Christmas stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library’s Facebook Page.

Join them for Storytime with Santa on Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Santa will read stories and visit with the children.

Grab & Go Crafts are available at the library while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a craft bag for your child.

For more information about the library and its programs, call (570) 888-7117.