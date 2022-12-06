Jill Teeter and her niece, Priscilla Smith, ride together in Candor’s Holiday Parade. Photo credit: Jill Teeter.
Posted By: psadvert
December 6, 2022
Candor’s Holiday parade proceeded through town last Saturday. You can also find a live video posted on our Facebook Page from the parade. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Jason Warner isn’t letting anyone spoil his Christmas as he heads towards Candor’s parade route last Saturday. Photo credit: Jill Teeter.
Santa and Mrs. Claus get ready to parade through Candor last Saturday, and during their holiday parade. Photo credit: Jill Teeter.
The Candor Snowmobile Club float lined up for Candor’s Holiday Parade last Saturday. Photo credit: Jill Teeter.
Floats prepare to step off for Candor’s Holiday Parade last Saturday. Photo credit: Jill Teeter.
Be the first to comment on "Photos: Candor steps into the holidays with annual lighted parade!"