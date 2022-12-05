Remembering Ed Hollenbeck 

Eddie J. Hollenbeck, of Newark Valley, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 at the age of 70. Known to many as Ed, Hollenbeck was the third-generation owner of Hollenbeck’s Grocery Store located on North Main Street (Route 38) in Newark Valley, and had been a Tioga County Legislator since 2010.

Community members, family and friends are mourning the loss of a man known for his compassion for others, and an individual who shared his extraordinary heart of gold with everything he did.

Members of the Tioga County Legislature shared that they are deeply saddened by the loss of Legislator Hollenbeck.

Legislative Chair, Marte Sauerbrey, remarked, “Ed was a strong leader and had the best concerns for the taxpayers of his district,” adding, “He will be greatly missed by the Legislature for his positive outlook and generous laugh.”

Sauerbrey noted that Ed joined the Legislature in August of 2010, and where he filled a position vacated by Legislator Will Oberbeck. Ed continued to serve from that day on. Always a gentleman and a conscientious leader, Sauerbrey said Hollenbeck chaired the Personnel Committee for many years and was involved in numerous contract negotiations.

Hollenbeck was a life-long resident and graduate of Newark Valley High School. He earned a BA degree from Bloomsburg University.

In an article for the 2019 Owego Pennysaver Progress Edition, Ed shared that he originally had an interest in becoming a math teacher, or to utilize his degree at a larger company. However, when his father fell ill, Ed stepped in to become the manager at the store. Ed’s keen knack for math and his business sense were key elements in managing the grocery business and in his role as Legislator. In turn, the community was markedly rewarded as well.

Through the years, Ed was well known for his generosity and regularly gave back to the community, including to Newark Valley sports programs and clubs.

Ed’s daughter, Erin Short, and now the fourth-generation at Hollenbeck’s, shared that Ed’s generosity and kind soul was a hallmark of his character, and where he never said no to anyone in need.

Erin added, “My father was my mentor and hero, and an amazing boss, and his grandchildren adored him.”

Additionally, Erin commented, “He was a community man, a family man. He worked seven days a week at the grocery store,” adding, “He never missed a game or event for his grandkids, and he loved his family dearly.”

Erin also mentioned that Ed was a huge fan of the actor John Wayne, and professional basketball legend Larry Bird.

One of Ed’s favorite quotes by Wayne, Erin said, and words that often inspired him, was, “A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.”

Hollenbeck’s obituary stated, in part, “For more than 40 years, his presence has been a blessing to the community. Not only did he serve as a mentor to many people, he also offered the opportunity of working to others, and never showed any type of discrimination. Employees and customers alike were always treated with respect and consideration, and always greeted on a first-name basis and by his warm Irish smile. In his own quiet and compassionate manner, he greatly contributed to the well-being of his community through his generous donations.”

Numerous heartfelt expressions of sympathy have been shared on the MacPherson Funeral Home website by family, friends and community members who remember Hollenbeck as a kind, gentle, and caring man.

From “He was a gentleman through and through,” to “He was a pillar of the community, a man of integrity, a humble, gentle giant so greatly admired,” to, “He would greet you with that infectious smile and a healthy hand shake, making you feel right at home,” and then, “His legend will carry on.”

Hollenbeck is survived by his wife, Holly, daughter Brandi Hollenbeck and son-in-law Rob Dearnley, son Eddie III and Christy Phillips, daughter Erin and son-in-law, Eric Short, and several grandchildren, siblings and extended family.

Ed was a member of the Newark Valley First United Methodist Church, and where a memorial service was held on Dec. 1. You can read the full obituary at www.macphersonfh.com/obituary/eddie-hollenbeck.