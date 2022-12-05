ALONE – Not Lonely

You enjoy spending as much time on your own as possible. This doesn’t mean you become lonely. You do have friends, but you just like being alone and have less need of socializing as others.

In fact, being alone is a necessity. It feels like taking a breath of fresh air. It gives me a chance to talk to myself, to think and listen within, to check what I have been thinking and feeling! We know the value of developing a friendly relationship with the mind, which always keeps company with us! I understand now I must rule my mind by keeping it clean and clean, or my mind will rule me.

When I am alone in the silence of inner quietness, my mind also quiets down, and my ability to think and decide clearly increases. ‘Listening in’ to check and change your thoughts, helps us to spiritually progress. You constantly can have pure feelings for yourself and others, a very high stage to reach in this world as it is today, but possible!

Even though you like to be alone, you are open-minded, and enjoy new ideas and activities. You are always up for another adventure. You have strong will power and tend to look at the bright side, no matter what life throws in the way.

In spending alone time we get to know ourselves better than anyone; by being our own person and not dependent on others, we are courageous and confident. Our minds begin to quiet down and pay attention to our inner voice of wisdom.

Being alone helps us grow a deeper sense of self-reliance, self-trust and self-esteem, and an opportunity to generate optimistic and kind thoughts. I have the time to look at myself, to appreciate my inner beauty, and to remember how special I am.

“Learn to like yourself since you must spend so much time with yourself, you might as well get some satisfaction out of the relationship.” — Norman Vincent Peale.

Being alone helps us become aware of our true identity of a soul, an eternal spiritual being radiating light. I, the soul, create thoughts and reside within the brain separate from the human body.

‘The eyes are the windows of the soul’, is well known and accepted by many. To become soul conscious practice this by thinking ‘My eyes are windows, and I the living light, the soul, am looking through the windows of my physical eyes’. Hold this consciousness for several moments and enjoy the experience.

As spiritual beings, we realize we are all brothers and sisters, children of the same spiritual Father, God. Transformation of the self and the world comes from keeping God’s company; when I change, the world changes.

We never feel alone when we teach our mind to talk to God, and maintain a link of communication with Him. When we do this we feel very good knowing God is helping us, and with great love appreciate what God has helped us to achieve.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)

For ongoing meditation classes and weekend retreat information, call (518) 589-5000.