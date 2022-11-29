OFA Girls Flag Football team heads to World Championship

The OFA Girls Inaugural Flag Football team is headed to Tampa, Florida in January for the 2023 Flag Football World Championship. The 2022 season marks the first season for Girls flag football at OFA.

Coach Rusty Virkler remarked, “I found out about the tournament and thought it would be a fantastic opportunity for the team to compete in a national tournament while also representing Section IV and spreading awareness about the sport.”

During the inaugural season held in the spring, and initiated via the N.Y.S. Public High School Athletic Association, eight teams comprised Section IV, including Union-Endicott, Owego, Horseheads, Ithaca, Binghamton, Norwich and Chenango Valley. Virkler noted that only OFA is slated to attend the tournament.

Regarding this year’s inaugural season, Virkler explained that the first event of the year was a scrimmage comprised of all of the teams and held at Chenango Valley. OFA’s first game was held at Binghamton on May 7, and then the season concluded in mid-June. OFA finished the regular season 4-1. OFA lost in the semi-finals to Binghamton, who went on to beat U.E. in the championship.

Regarding the introduction of flag football at OFA, Virkler shared that a marked enthusiasm from athletes was evident, and especially the chance to play a sport they have never played before.

Coach Virkler went on to explain, “I was actually shocked at how excited the female student athletes were when they found out about the opportunity to play flag football. A lot of them picked numbers that their fathers wore back in high school, and that’s pretty cool,” adding, “Football is the ultimate team sport. It brings out a competitive nature amongst players and encourages all of the team to be successful.”

Virkler added, “I thought it would be an awesome opportunity for Owego to join so I reached out to people in charge and was able to get Owego included in the first ever flag football season.”

For the inaugural season, the brand Nike and the N.Y.S. NFL teams joined efforts to get the ball going on starting the Girls flag football program, and where they provided uniforms, footballs, and flags to participating schools. Although, Virkler noted, Owego had to improvise because of joining late, so they got creative and used old Owego football jerseys (albeit Nike brand, too) and modified them to fit the athletes.

Looking ahead to 2023, Coach Virkler said, “I am looking forward to another great season. We lost twelve seniors, so I am excited to see who can step up and fill those spots.”

Also, for 2023, as more schools join in, a plan to hold sectionals and potentially states is on the field for the sport’s future.

Virkler concluded, “I am looking forward to seeing the sport grow and have Owego continue to be a part of it.”

The team is reaching out to the community for sponsorships and donations, and appreciates any support. Checks can be mailed to Owego Free Academy, 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, N.Y. 13827, Attention: Coach Rusty Virkler. In the memo line, note: For Girls Flag Football Tournament.