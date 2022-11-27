What’s Happening for the Week of November 27, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

Paper Leaves at the Van Etten Library, 3 to 4:30 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Starting Nov. 2, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in November.

Owego Elks Dance Lessons begin in November and are offered on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing for practice. The lessons for November are social / American Tango for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person. The Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 27

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

American Legion Riders Chapter 401 Lasagna Dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. The cost is $15 per person.

NOVEMBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 29

Discover the Power of YouTube, 3 p.m. Virtual only, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

NOVEMBER 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walkup Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church

1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before Nov. 29 at 8:30 a.m., or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

DECEMBER 1

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Holiday Spending and Saving Free Workshop, 3 p.m., 1001 Park St., Endicott. In person only, registration required. Email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

607-757-5359

DECEMBER 2 thru DECEMBER 11

Ti-Ahwaga Players present “A Christmas Story” at the Ti-Ahwaga Theater on Delphine Street in Owego. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.tiahwaga.com, or by calling the box office at (607) 687-2130.

DECEMBER 2

Lights on the River, begins at 5 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m., downtown Owego. Visit www.owego.org for more details.

American Cross Blood Donation, Apalachin Fire Department, Apalachin Fire Department, 230 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

DECEMBER 3

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Newark Valley United Church Of Christ Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 32 South Main St., Newark Valley.

Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Christmas Cookie Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 4

Holiday Concert featuring the band, Ain’t Misbehavin, 1:30 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Freewill offering.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

The Valley Chorus presents “Christmas Time is Here”, 3 p.m., Waverly High School Auditorium, Waverly. Tickets are available at the door or you can obtain presale tickets from any member of Chorus, at Jolly Farmer of Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, Patty Mac’s News Stand in Sayre, or online at valleychorus.org.

Gospel group “The Needhams” from Murfreesboro, Tenn. Christmas concert, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of “The Needhams”. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

DECEMBER 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Roku Tips and Tricks Free Workshop, 1 p.m., 1001 Park St., Endicott. In person only, registration is required by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

DECEMBER 7

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Dealing with Financial Stress Free Workshop, 6 p.m., 1001 Park St., Endicott. In person only, registration is required by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

DECEMBER 8

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Tioga County Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

American Cross Blood Donation, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Owego Elks Club, 223 Front St., Owego. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.

Shopping Apps for Saving Money Free Workshop, GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Hybrid, and registration is required by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

DECEMBER 10

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Front Street, Owego.

Wonderful Winter Wildlife Activity Day at Waterman Conservation Education Center, noon to 3 p.m., 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. The cost is $5 per child age five and up; under age five are free. Visit www.watermancenter.org/event-details/wonderful-winter-wildlife-activity-day to register for this event or call the center at (607) 625-2221 for more information.

Owego Apalachin Boosters Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elementary School, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego.

Owego Fire Department and Owego Emergency Squad Food and Boot Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Croton Hose Station 3, 8 Talcott St., Owego. Santa will be there and the OFA Band will perform from 10:30 to 11 a.m.; hayrides with Santa from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to drop items off before the day of the drive can call (607) 972-8516. The drive will Tioga County Rural Ministry and Haven of Rest.

DECEMBER 11

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Drive thru children’s Christmas gift-giving event, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Open to ages newborn to 12 years old. Families will need to have their registration turned into the Post by Nov. 28 to register on time. Call (607) 687-1371 for more information or to register.

Christmas Cantata “Night of the Father’s Love”, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, Route 38, Newark Valley. In case of inclement weather the performance will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Debbie Mills, Award-winning Gospel Singer, presents a Christmas Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd, Owego.

DECEMBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 13

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Fact or Fake? Improving Digital Literacy Free Workshop, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Virtual only. Email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc to register and for more information.

DECEMBER 14

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Athens Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon, noon, Airport Community Center Hall. Ham dinner catered by Ted Clark’s Busy Mart. Music by the Vanderhoof’s. Call Ginny at (570) 888-3712 for more information.

DECEMBER 15

ACT Dinner, fellowship from 4 to 5 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. No takeout.

Netflix Alternatives Free Workshop, 3 p.m., 1001 Park St., Endicott. Virtual only. Email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc to register and for more information.

DECEMBER 17

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Toys For Tots Distribution, 1 p.m. until done, Nichols American Legion, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Must pre register at https://owego-ny.toysfortots.org. Add Nichols in the comment box when applying.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to noon, Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Free will offering.

DECEMBER 18

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 19

American Cross Blood Donation, 1 to 6 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.

DECEMBER 20

“Disney’s Nine Old Men and Friends” with Corinne Moshier, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego.

Windows Tips and Tricks, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Hybrid; registration required. Email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc to register and for more information.

DECEMBER 21

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

DECEMBER 31

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.