It Is Time To Be Timeless; The Clock is Running

Imagine having a bank that credits your account each morning with $86,400. Whatever part of the balance you fail to use during the day is deleted in the evening. What would you do? Draw out every cent and use it well? Of course!

Each of us has such a bank; its name is TIME. Every morning, it credits you with 86,400 seconds. We either invest the day’s deposits well, or take a loss. Remember we cannot save time – we can only spend it!

The clock is running. Take time to laugh, it is the music of the soul. Take time to think, it is the source of power. Think less and think slowly and you will always have enough time and energy. Take time to read, it is the fountain of wisdom. Take time to love and be loved, it is a God-given privilege. Take time to stop, it creates clarity by slowing down the mind. Take time to meditate, it is the source of peace. Meditation helps clear the residue of your past and eliminate anxiety about the future.

We spend so much time ‘making up’ our faces to ensure our appearance is beautiful, yet we forget to make up our mind. Making up our mind means ensuring our thoughts are positive and our feelings towards others are filled with good wishes. Inculcate a habit where your thought patterns are those you like – right, positive and powerful, no matter what happens.

Now is the time to create and conserve energy and use our time wisely. At the time of waking emerge a positive thought, because the first thought of the day sets the blueprint for the entire day. Take time outs during the day. At night meditate for ten minutes or more, just before going to bed.

Generally it is anxiety, created from hurry, worry and over thinking, which is the cause of most stress and sleep abnormalities.

“The hurrier I go the behinder I get!”

Let the mind rest. Meditation works by relaxing the mind and making it more peaceful. The effect spreads to the hypothalamus, the sleep center within the brain, and removes the blockage. Your time, even while sleeping, is well used.

Over time we keep delaying our happiness until things are just right in our life. We think we will be happy in a future time, and then wonder why we are not happy now. But life is never just right, and the future never comes – there is only now!

Simply being present brings great benefit. To be present means to be aware of who I am, to see the self as an eternal, imperishable soul neither created nor destroyed. The body is perishable but the soul never dies.

Realizing I am eternal and forever, “I don’t have time” is canceled, because I have all the time in the world!

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)