Enter the rebuild; Two more benefits set as Rudin Family continues to rebuild farm

It has been a little over two weeks since fire destroyed the large barn and homestead at Rudin’s Farm, located on Gaskill Road in Owego. The outpouring of support received by the family has been overwhelming, and as the rebuild begins.

With a GoFundMe remaining active at https://gofund.me/6b8db7b0 to assist the family, a successful benefit executed by the community, and donations being accepted by mail to Kim Rudin, 4848 Gaskill Rd., Owego, N.Y. 13827, the fundraising continues.

As Indian summer nears an end, and an eventual winter takes hold, the Rudin’s will need continued support to be able to remain on the property and begin the rebuild.

Another benefit for the family is already being planned, with a date set for Jan. 22, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. at the VFW in Owego, with more details to be announced. The theme for this benefit, according to organizer Kathy Nichols-Newell, is Household.

“We will be working to help get the family back some of the things lost in the fire, like photos and things that can keep the history of the farm alive,” said Kathy, adding, “We will also know more at that time about what the family needs.”

The dinner is a $10 donation to benefit the family and includes a Chicken & Biscuit Dinner, basket raffles, 50/50’s and other various raffles, a bake and cake wheel, and either a DJ or live entertainment.

So far, Kathy noted, the ingredients have been donated for the Chicken & Biscuit Dinner, which includes mashed potatoes and gravy, Freihofer’s Bakery (donated), desserts that will be donated, and coffee.

What is needed is volunteers, as well as scrapbook items and raffle baskets. The raffle baskets can be dropped off at 10 a.m. on the day of the benefit in January. If you have scrapbook items, you can contact Kathy via text message to 1-859-358-0164.

A meeting for volunteers interested and those already signed up to help out with the benefit will take place on Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at the VFW in Owego. Bring your ideas.

Another benefit is also being planned for some time in May, and details are forthcoming.