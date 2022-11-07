Jolly Farmer Chamber’s ‘Spotlight on Business’ for November 2022

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the Jolly Farmer, located at 7 Elizabeth St. in Waverly, has been named “Spotlight on Business” for November 2022.

The Jolly Farmer Convenience Store and Bakery offers the most common convenience store items, baked goods and donuts, home decor and gifts, can and bottle redemption and recycling, Lottery and Lotto tickets, and one of the most extensive beer selections, along with a summertime ice cream get-a-way shop.

Conveniently located in downtown Waverly, the store focuses on common needs of the community.

The “Spotlight on Business” is an opportunity for Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce to show appreciation to its Members that are investing in the community.