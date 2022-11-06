Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga hosts Trunk-or-Treat with Nichols Fire Station

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga and the Nichols Fire Department teamed up, along with Clear Path for Veterans, to host a Halloween Trunk or Treat for all the children in the community to enjoy. Approximately 200 trick-or-treaters, plus their families, stopped by to show off their costumes, get a bunch of treats, and enjoy some hotdogs and snacks.

“We want to thank the Nichols Fire Department and their dedicated volunteers for helping to host our event,” said CCTT Development Assistant Michelle McLaren. “It was a great time spent with our community,” she added.

“We have this beautiful state-of-the-art station that is available for organizations to use,” added Lauri Hiller, ESS Captain, adding, “We are thrilled that we were able to be a part of this. The smiles on the children spoke volumes!”

A special thank you goes out to all of the organizations that participated:

Nichols Fire Department and volunteers, Clear Path for Veterans, Tioga County Public Health, Tioga County Suicide Prevention, Girl Scouts Unit 436, Fidelis Care, the Nichols Baptist Church, Tioga County Rural Ministry, Catholic Charities SNAP, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, NYS Women Inc., A New Hope Center, Best Buy, Toys for Tots, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols Presbyterian Church, Backwoods Jelly and Jams, Glove House, and Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network.

To find out how you can help CCTT with any upcoming events, visit their website at www.catholiccharitiestt.org/.

To inquire about use of the Nichols Fire Station for an event or program, email Lauri at nfdess@gmail.com.