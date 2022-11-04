Guthrie Surgical Chair installed as Officer of prestigious organization 

The System Surgical Chair and President of Surgical Services at the Guthrie Clinic has been installed as an officer of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Dr. Anne Rizzo was installed as Second Vice President during the annual ACS Convocation, held this month in San Diego.

“I am honored to be a member of the American College of Surgeons whose motto is ‘To Heal All with Skill and Trust,’” said Dr. Rizzo. “My appointment as Second Vice President will allow me to carry this message to surgeons across the country and world, and to help to continue construction and maintenance of the House of Surgery.”

Dr. Rizzo specializes in General Surgery and Trauma, and Acute Care Surgery. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery, Hospice and Palliative Care, and Surgical Critical Care.

Guthrie Surgeon Dr. Nathaniel McElhany was also recognized during this year’s ceremony. He was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. McElhany specializes in Cardiothoracic Surgery and Surgical Oncology.

The ACS is dedicated to improving the care of the surgical patient and to safeguarding standards of care in an optimal and ethical practice environment.