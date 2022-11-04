Guthrie Names Chief Of Cardiology 

The Guthrie Clinic recently announced that Sudhakar Sattur, MD, MHSA has been named Chief of Cardiology. Dr. Sattur completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Cardiology Fellowship at Guthrie before completing an Interventional Cardiology Fellowship at New York Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sattur returned to Guthrie in 2014, where he has directed the Left Atrial Appendage Closure Program, the Cardiac CT Program, and has served as Interim Director of the Heart Failure Clinic.

Dr. Sattur is active in educational roles at Guthrie as well, as the Associate Program Director of the Cardiovascular Fellowship and the Ombudsman of the Internal Medicine Residency. Dr. Sattur also serves as the chair of the community section of Guthrie’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and has been a member of the Physician Management Council since 2020.

“Dr. Sattur’s experience and vision will lead the Cardiology team forward in providing innovative, cutting-edge care to the communities that we serve,” said Dr. Daniel Sporn, Guthrie Cardiovascular Chair.

Dr. Sattur succeeds Dr. Sporn, who has served in this role since 2007.