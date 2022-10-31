Mary Roper Appointed by SUNY Broome to Business Information Advisory Committee

SUNY Broome Community College has appointed Mary Roper, media buyer for Riger Marketing Communications, to its Business Information Technology (BIT) advisory committee for Business Information Management, AAS and Web Development and Management, AAS degrees.

Advisory committees serve as a crucial link between SUNY Broome and the professional and business communities in its service area. Advisory committee members are selected for their specialized knowledge and unique perspective as professionals, business partners, and community partners to provide guidance and feedback to the programs for which they serve.

Roper, an Endwell resident, brings to the advisory board extensive marketing communications skills, relationships forged from decades of experience in local and regional media planning and buying, as well as her background in broadcasting.

Riger Marketing Communications is a multi-service advertising agency encompassing marketing, public relations, research, media services, graphics, direct mail, fundraising and other communications-oriented specializations.