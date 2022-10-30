Owego Lions ‘Make a Difference’ in shelter animals this year

Each year the Owego Lions choose a “Make a Difference Day” project to help meet the needs of a particular organization or person. This year Stray Haven Humane Society, located in Waverly, was their choice.

They have a staff dedicated in providing care for stray and abandoned animals. Through donations, educational programs can be provided as well as short-term residential care for adoptions, and protecting the animals in our area. They are a no kill shelter.

The club recently provided several items and a check for $50 to the shelter. This is not the first time the Lions have supported the animal shelter. The Owego Lions were glad to help provide some items such as paper towels, cat and dog food, bleach, laundry detergent, and toys.

For more information about Stray Haven, contact Executive Director Sarah Hogan at Sarah@StrayHavenSPCA.org, or call (607) 565-2859.