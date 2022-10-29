TOI to host Senior Social Hour in Berkshire  

Posted By: psadvert October 29, 2022

Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Berkshire Fire Department for the Senior Social Hour on Friday, Nov. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

This event is held on the first Friday of each month and provides an opportunity for neighbors and friends to reconnect and enjoy a meal. A representative from NY Connects will also return during this time to share information and provide referrals to a wide range of services available in the area. 

A suggested contribution for the event is $5 for ages 60 and over; and a fee of $7 for those under age 60. Reservations are appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 today to reserve your seat.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "TOI to host Senior Social Hour in Berkshire  "

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*