TOI: How to Use Garden Fresh Winter Squash  

Have you ever been curious about how to enjoy the benefits of winter squash? Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for “How to Use Garden Fresh Winter Squash” on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

You’ll discover new ways to prepare winter squash and learn information on the different varieties and their nutritional benefits. This hour-long presentation will be facilitated by Registered Dietitian Rachel A. Mischler, and will include three dishes to try.

All are welcome to join them and experience new flavors and creative combinations. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.