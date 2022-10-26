Readers’ Column for the week of October 23, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Because of the General Election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and early voting opening on Oct. 29, we will not be running any political comments until after the elections.

Second Chronicles 714 says, if my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

~

Is there anyone in the Apalachin area who does alterations? Just wondering, thank you.

~

Hi, I just got my Pennysaver and I went through it and no police report. I know they are arresting somebody or doing something, giving out tickets somewhere. So what’s going on? It’s one of the few things I like to read, but I do enjoy reading it and I appreciate you publishing it.

~

It was with interest that I read the comment about the Owego farmer’s market. Recently we’ve had the opportunity to drive up to Norwich and Oxford, both beautiful towns, much like Owego, and we did it on Saturdays and the towns were bustling. The town squares had farmers markets, which were open from spring to fall. Many vendors, many people coming into town go shopping, and many tourists have stopped, including us, to see what was going on. I think Owego needs to look into this, have a central spot on Saturdays, and I think you’d be quite surprised at how many people would come in if there were numerous vendors if it was on Saturday. Thank you so much.

~

It’s like to know why Social Security sends notices to people that have been dead two years or longer. Why don’t they, if they’re going to put 100 and some dollars in the deceased person’s check, why don’t they put it in the check that us people that are alive get? They’re just wasting money sending out all these notices to people that have passed away.

~

Yes, this is for the landscaping company that’s got the corner lot there on Pennsylvania Avenue and Route 434. Really nice job on the building. Really makes Apalachin look nice. Kudos. Nice job.

~

I agree with a recent comment about advertisers not returning calls. About five weeks ago I called a business that advertises on a Monday, and he called back on Wednesday and said he would be here the next day. He has never come and I have repeatedly called. If he didn’t want the job he could at least call and tell me. Not good business practice.

~

The Helping Hands Pantry, serving Berkshire, Richford and Speedsville (zip codes 13736 and 13835), is now taking reservations for holiday food boxes for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. To reserve your boxes, call (607) 657-8158 or (607) 657-2501, or sign up during regular pantry hours of Monday evening from 6:30 to 7:30, and Thursday afternoons from 2 to 4. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 7. There will be no senior pantries in November or December.

~

Evolution cannot occur. The Second Law of Thermodynamics, which basically states that all things in the Universe are winding down, prevents it. This basic principle covers everything. Mutations are almost always destructive. No new DNA information is ever introduced. The idea that things are improving is an assumption made by those who believe in evolution. The Second Law shows this is impossible.

~

Here are more thoughts about the Legion being treated unfairly. The Village says that the Legion is in a zoned Residential neighborhood. Tioga County says the Legion is a Commercial Property. I agree. It’s been a Commercial Property ever since it opened, which was years before Zoning was started. That should be taken under consideration, but it appears that the OHPC made up their minds before it was even brought up. This same board harassed the people two blocks up Front street who were rescuing an abandoned house, and made them jump through hoops (which cost them more money) until they were happy. Why does the Committee pick on some but not all? They handpick the battles they want to fight, and decide in secret what they’ll do. Nice way to treat Veterans who have fought all over the world for our individual freedoms, only to have them trampled on. The Village Board and Mayor should be ashamed of themselves.