Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 10, 2022 through Oct. 16, 2022 there were 78 calls for service, they responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Katelyn J. Miller, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Trespassing on Spruce Street. Miller was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael D. Beierle, age 29 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Owego Police. Beierle was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Katelyn J. Miller, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the Owego Police. Miller was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Randy J. Reiger, age 34 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Vestal Police. Reiger was turned over to Vestal Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Angelique C. Schroeder Reiger, age 40 of Rome, Pa., was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant issued by State of Pennsylvania. Schroeder Reiger was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Juvenile, age 11 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of an Assault. The Juvenile was released on Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to the age of the offender.)

Robert A. Skope, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony) following a investigation of a Disturbance on William Street. Skope was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was then released on His Own Recognizance by Candor Justice Townsend, and per New York State Bail Reform Laws.

Patricia M. Avery, age 46 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for two counts of Failing Exercise Control of a Minor (Misdemeanors) following an investigation of Harassment. Avery was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Rebecca S. Sickler, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Felony) following an investigation into a Vehicle Theft on East Temple Street. Sickler was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.