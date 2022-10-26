Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, I am Zeke. I was born sometime in May under a tractor by the railroad tracks in Owego on Glenmary Drive. My mom took good care of us while we grew up. When we were old enough, she brought us to a place called a “feeding station”.

We have lots of food there.

It’s starting to get cold out, so Gail came and caught two of my brothers, Ben and Billy, and they are at Stray Haven now. I wanted to go home with Gail today, so I rubbed on her leg to get her attention and looked up at her and cried. She felt bad for me, so she brought me home.

I had a big meal and went right to sleep in my cozy bed. Now I am nice and warm and love to snuggle. We play hide n Zeke. I hide and she seeks for Zeke. I will be going to get fixed and my shots on Nov. 5.

If you want me, please let Gail know by calling (607) 689-3033 now so you can apply for me. I hope to see you soon.

If you would like to donate to help Gail pay for our upkeep and all the vet bills, please make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.