Historic Owego Marketplace to host Halloween Fest on October 28

Join the Historic Owego Marketplace on Oct. 28 as they present the annual Halloween Fest. The event will take place in the downtown district from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Things will kickoff with a costume parade at 5:30 p.m. that lines up at Lake and Main Street at 5:15 p.m. There will be judges at the DJ stage, which Owego Free Academy’s DJ Group, headed by Ryan Cirbus, will emcee this year. Three prizes will be awarded.

There will also be performances by iDance and TADA, to entertain guests. There will be trick or treating at many merchants; a host of food and craft vendors, and the Family Reading Partnership has again partnered with the Historic Owego Marketplace to provide free books for kids.

The Beautiful Barn Venue will have a spooky display at Mayors (Ahwaga) Park for those who dare. For the adults there will be a craft cocktail crawl at several establishments for bragging rights on the best craft cocktail. Guests will be able to vote on the cocktails via a QR code at each bar.

All are invited to venture down and join the activities. To learn more about upcoming events and activities happening within the Historic District of Owego, visit www.owego.org, or you can Follow the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.