Owego Kiwanian honored with Hixson Fellowship

Longtime Owego Kiwanis member, Dr. Keith Nichols, was the recipient of the Hixson Fellowship at the group’s Oct. 6 meeting. Nichols was also installed as President of the club.

Owego Kiwanis member Dean Morgan presented the award, created by the Kiwanis International Foundation in 1983 in memory of George F. Hixson from Rochester, N.Y., and the first Kiwanis International President, to Dr. Nichols.

Dr. Nichols is recognized by his peers as being a respected member of the community, and for the many years he has served as a Kiwanis member, which includes roles as a Board member and former President.

Nichols remarked, “I was surprised and very happy to be presented with the Fellowship, and I am one of many Hixson Fellows in our local club.”

To date there have been 25 local Hixson recipients.

The first Hixson Fellowship was presented to Owego Kiwanian Warren Marsden in 1996, a past Owego President and former Lieutenant Governor from the N.Y. Kiwanis District-Susquehanna District. Each award represents a $1,000 donation to the Kiwanis International Foundation, and since 1983, more than $41 million has been donated to support worldwide projects. Funds are used for health, nutrition, literacy and education programs.

Owego Kiwanis goals for the upcoming year, Nichols explained, are, “To foster growth of our club, continue our contributions to the youth of Tioga County through sponsorship of Key Club, Circle K and Kamp Kiwanis, and to support the youth of the community in all ways possible,” and further remarked that the group will continue fundraising efforts, such as the annual Radio Day, flower sales and basket raffles, to name a few.

Dr. Nichols shared that he will be retiring from Family Medicine after more than 40 years in Owego, and will devote his time to a part-time Aviation Medicine practice as well as other community activities.

Nichols commented, “I felt this was a good time to take my second term as Kiwanis President, the first having been in 1987.”

New leaders are elected within the Owego Kiwanis during the month of October. Recent installments include Cheri Grenier as president-elect, Pam Brown as vice-president, George Bowen as treasurer, and Sandra Berwald as secretary. Bernard Dolan, Noreen Dolan and Kelsey Chandler will serve on the club’s board of directors. The immediate past-president, Karen Warfle, will continue to serve on the board of directors for the next year.

Kiwanis International, founded in 1915, is a global organization where upwards of 558,000 adult and youth in 82 nations and geographic areas participate. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students age 14–18, Builders Club for students age 11–14, K-Kids for students age 6–12 and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, dedicates more than 18.5 million service hours annually to strengthen communities.

The Owego Kiwanis helps support multiple community organizations such as Waterman Conservation Center, Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, Camp Ahwaga, Owego and Candor High School Key Clubs, Owego Little League, Owego Gymnastics, Ti-Ahwaga Players Youth Program, Envirothon, Kamp Kiwanis and the Tioga County Rural Ministry.

The Owego Kiwanis welcomes individuals to join them at their weekly meeting at the Parkview Restaurant located at 145 Front St. in Owego. Lunch meetings are held every Thursday from noon until 1:30 p.m.

Nichols invites interested individuals to the lunch meetings, and said, “Individuals who want to learn more about Kiwanis and who might be interested in joining our local group, please join us at our weekly meeting. You will find us to be a welcoming, fun-loving and community-minded group of men and women.”

For more information, visit the Owego Kiwanis website at https://owegokiwanis.com.