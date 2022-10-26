Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 49 Williams St., Village of Owego, from Andy Almonte to Heather Long for $99,734.

On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at Dawson Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Jebb Greene to Kevin Kline for $90,000.

On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 4314 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Tyler Rypkema to Wagner Mill Work LLC for $200,000.

On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Menno and Susanna Zook to Rufus and Franey Zook for $80,000.

On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 216 Valley View Dr., Town of Owego, from Estate of Sharon Sickles by Executor to Andrew Demsky for $193,000.

On Oct. 17, 2022, property located at 211 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from Larry Rorick to Brittany and Angela Johnson for $88,000.

On Oct. 17, 2022, property located at 590 Old Barton Rd., Town of Barton, from Jason Porter and Lory Tinkham to Duane Welfel and Jamie Walter for $275,600.

On Oct. 17, 2022, property located at Tubbs Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Robert and Carole Snyder to Robert and Carla Murray for $37,000.

On Oct. 18, 2022, property located at 8 Terrace Dr., Town of Owego, from Aaron and Jenna Fairfield to Carrie and Sanjay Solomon for $155,000.

On Oct. 18. 2022, property located at Lincoln Street, Village of Waverly, from Harvey A. Gryhenolm Estate to Martin and Lori South for $156,000.

On Oct. 18, 2022, property located at Spaulding Hill Road, Tioga, from Bernadette Van Nostrand to Timothy and Donna Wakeman for $7,500.

On Oct. 19, 2022, property located at 48-50 Lake St., Village of Owego, from El-Sayed Mohamed and Kristin Havel to George and April Swaney for $194,974.15.

On Oct. 19, 2022, property located at 77 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Floyd and Cheryl Rose to Robert and Diane Murcko for $275,000.