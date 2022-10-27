Drive-through ‘Trunk or Treat’ to take place October 29 at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center

A drive-through Trunk or Treat will be held at the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego, on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-5 p.m.

The event is open to for the entire community. Decorated trunks will be on display and treats will be given out.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon-Do, dance, and more.

For more information on the Trunk or Treat or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call (607) 687-2458.