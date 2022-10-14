Town of Nichols ConnectALL Initiative reaches first customer

Dot Richter is customer number one and she is happy to share her experience with everyone. The Nichols resident was the first to sign up and receive fiber to the home by way of the Southern Tier Network project in the Town and Village of Nichols.

Richter stated that the new service has made a world of difference.

She stated, “The availability of high speed internet has made a dramatic impact on my ability to work from home. In the past, my service was spotty at best. My internet now runs at much greater speed, with no interruptions or slowdown in service.”

Richter’s work office location is in Binghamton. She is permitted to work from home so long as she has an adequate Internet connection.

“Because of the new service, I no longer have to make that trip to Binghamton every day,” said Richter, adding, “I also pay less than I was to my previous Internet service provider. What an added bonus.”

Southern Tier Network (STN) is a not-for profit open access communications company that has recently taken on a significant fiber build out by way of the NYS ConnectALL Initiative. STN is collaborating with Tioga County, the Town and Village of Nichols, and the New York Power Authority to bring fiber to the un-served and underserved areas of Nichols. FiberSpark out of Ithaca has agreed to act as the Internet service provider.

Although the build out is just getting started, to date fiber has been run on East and West River Roads. Those living along River Road may be eligible to receive fiber hook-up now as the Richter’s and many others have.

“We are already seeing the impact that the NYS ConnectALL Initiative will have in our community,” stated Town of Nichols Supervisor Esther Woods, adding, “We are looking forward to many more of our residents signing up and taking advantage of having affordable fiber to the home.”

The Team has held several public informational meetings about the project. They will continue to hold these meetings as the build progresses. Nichols residents are encouraged to go to NicholsFiber.com to learn more about the project, and sign up to receive project updates.