Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued.

In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police nine times and other agencies one time, resulting in five arrests.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 33 of Endicott, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Michael A. Glover, age 44 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) and Operating without Insurance (Violation), following a traffic stop. Glover was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Marcus J. Frisbie, age 39 of Rome, Pa., was arrested for a Fugitive from Justice Arrest Warrant issued by the State of Pennsylvania for Burglary and other offenses. Frisbie was arrested after a High Risk traffic stop and was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Michael A. Ludwig, age 64 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Ludwig was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Charles D Beuter, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor) following a Gunshots Fired call on Talcott Street and near the School. Beuter was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Male, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to others. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Sarah J Little, 33, Elmira NY, was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), DWI with Blood Alcohol level above 0.18% (Felony) and Drinking Alcohol in Motor Vehicle (Violation), following a investigation of a Disabled Vehicle on East Front Street. Little was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kole A Rose, 34, Berkshire NY, was arrested for a Arrest Warrant issued by Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Stolen Property (D Felony). Rose was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Heather B Canfield, 47, Elmira NY, was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction (Felony) and Failure to Signal (Violation), following a traffic stop of a Intoxicated Driver. Canfield was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.