Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

On Sept. 24, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce was host to the Chamber Stakes, an event that brought a bit of Old Havana, Cuba to Tioga County.

The event began with a brunch that included Cuban Sliders, trackside, and was followed by the presentation of the Annual Awards.

After introductions were made, Senator Thomas O’Mara assisted with presenting.

The Community Service Award was presented to Senator Fred Akshar; Company of the Year to Home Central; the Leadership Tioga Distinguished Alumni Award went to Sheriff Gary Howard; the Women / Minority Business of the Year was presented to Dynamic Cleaning; R&C Auto received the Small Business of the Year Award; Scott and Kathy Rollison were presented the Volunteer of the Year Award; the Tioga Arts Council was presented with Non-Profit of the Year; and LeAnn Tinney was recognized and awarded as the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Board Member of the Year.

With the track at Tioga Downs as a backdrop on its final day of racing, the event fit in well with all of its flair, stylish derby hats, and even a little bit of Latin Swing led by Geraldo Iglesias, owner and CEO at Steps Performing Arts.

But the real reason for the gathering was to introduce the Junior Chamber, and to officially launch the Tioga Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Attending the event was Junior Chamber President Layla Etienne and Vice President Jackson Hoyt. Bryson Henriques, who sat with his peers, is an entry-level participant in the Junior Chamber program.

According to Etienne, they serve as a mini chamber; holding meetings, recruiting volunteers, and they are learning how to run a board of directors.

“They will run on their own,” said Henriques of the Junior Chamber.

Some ideas for upcoming projects for the Junior Chamber include a beautification project, and they will learn about finance.

Senator Thomas O’Mara, who is running unopposed in the upcoming election for the first time in over a decade, along with Henriques, welcomed guests as they prepared to present the annual awards.

Since last October, said Henriques, 41 new members have joined the chamber; they have re-launched the Chamber Foundation, and have built a strong partnership with TEAM Tioga.

Martha Sauerbrey, who also addressed guests at the opening of the award ceremony, encouraged folks to support the chamber.

Senator O’Mara stated that he’s looking forward to getting back to Tioga County. With all of the redistricting, Senator O’Mara will represent a total of seven counties following his uncontested race in the upcoming election, to include Tioga County.

As for awards, Senator Fred Akshar, who was sworn into office in 2015 and will be leaving that position to run for Broome County Sheriff, was the first to be recognized and was presented with the Community Service Award.

Senator Akshar addressed those in attendance, stating, “I’m blessed. On behalf of my family, thank you for letting me represent you.”

Senator Thomas O’Mara and LeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s director of Economic Development and Planning, presented the Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Community Bank, to Ben Whittemore and Alicia Cerretani from Home Central in Owego.

Ariel Henneman, co-owner of Dynamic Cleaning, accepted the Women and Minority-Owned Business Award, sponsored by M&T Bank, from Senator O’Mara and Tinney.

Sheriff Gary Howard was presented the Leadership Tioga Distinguished Alumni Award by Sarah Darling, 2013 graduate of Leadership Tioga and Chemung Canal representative, and Senator Thomas O’Mara.

Howard stated, of Leadership Tioga, “I send people every year. It’s a great program. I encourage folks to join.”

Abbey Ortu, community development specialist for Tioga County’s Economic Development and Planning department, accepted the Non-Profit of the Year Award, sponsored by Tioga Hardwoods, for Christina Di Stefano, executive director for the Tioga Arts Council.

R&C Auto was awarded as The Small Business of the Year by the Chamber.

Volunteer of the Year went to Scott and Kathy Rollison, with Owego Little League; and Leann Tinney, chair of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce board, was awarded as 2022 Board Member of the Year.

Sponsors included Tioga Downs, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, Community Bank, Stateline Auto Auction, Brookdale Vestal West, Chemung Canal Company, GHS Credit Union, Equinox Broadcasting, WEBO, The Owego Pennysaver, and M&T Bank.

Next up is the Tioga Business Expo 2022, planned for Oct. 6 at Tioga Downs. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an optional After Hours taking place from 3-5 p.m. Sponsors for the upcoming Business Expo include Tioga State Bank, Equinox Broadcasting, Taylor Garbage, and WEBO.

Visit https://www.tiogachamber.com/ to learn more. You can also call them at (607) 687-2020.