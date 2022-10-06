Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awardsSabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, addresses guests attending the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post October 6, 2022

On Sept. 24, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce was host to the Chamber Stakes, an event that brought a bit of Old Havana, Cuba to Tioga County.

The event began with a brunch that included Cuban Sliders, trackside, and was followed by the presentation of the Annual Awards.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Megan Ballard and Jennifer Nedlik, of Smith Brothers / The Partners Insurance Agency, sport their derby hats at the Sept. 24 Chamber Stakes event, held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

After introductions were made, Senator Thomas O’Mara assisted with presenting.

The Community Service Award was presented to Senator Fred Akshar; Company of the Year to Home Central; the Leadership Tioga Distinguished Alumni Award went to Sheriff Gary Howard; the Women / Minority Business of the Year was presented to Dynamic Cleaning; R&C Auto received the Small Business of the Year Award; Scott and Kathy Rollison were presented the Volunteer of the Year Award; the Tioga Arts Council was presented with Non-Profit of the Year; and LeAnn Tinney was recognized and awarded as the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Board Member of the Year.

With the track at Tioga Downs as a backdrop on its final day of racing, the event fit in well with all of its flair, stylish derby hats, and even a little bit of Latin Swing led by Geraldo Iglesias, owner and CEO at Steps Performing Arts.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Tioga County’s Chair of the Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, second from the right, and Dave Woodburn, on the right, greet Thomas and Brittney Woodburn as they arrive at the Chamber Stakes event, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

But the real reason for the gathering was to introduce the Junior Chamber, and to officially launch the Tioga Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Attending the event was Junior Chamber President Layla Etienne and Vice President Jackson Hoyt. Bryson Henriques, who sat with his peers, is an entry-level participant in the Junior Chamber program.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Jake Kunze and Meredith Sagor, Tioga United Way’s executive director, are pictured at the Chamber Stakes event, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

According to Etienne, they serve as a mini chamber; holding meetings, recruiting volunteers, and they are learning how to run a board of directors. 

“They will run on their own,” said Henriques of the Junior Chamber. 

Some ideas for upcoming projects for the Junior Chamber include a beautification project, and they will learn about finance.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, is pictured with Layla Etienne, president of the Junior Chamber, and Bryson Henriques, an entry level member. Here, they are pictured at the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Senator Thomas O’Mara, who is running unopposed in the upcoming election for the first time in over a decade, along with Henriques, welcomed guests as they prepared to present the annual awards.

Since last October, said Henriques, 41 new members have joined the chamber; they have re-launched the Chamber Foundation, and have built a strong partnership with TEAM Tioga.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Guests enjoy music by Ultra Vibe Duo during the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Martha Sauerbrey, who also addressed guests at the opening of the award ceremony, encouraged folks to support the chamber.

Senator O’Mara stated that he’s looking forward to getting back to Tioga County. With all of the redistricting, Senator O’Mara will represent a total of seven counties following his uncontested race in the upcoming election, to include Tioga County.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Pictured, Senator Fred Akshar, center, receives the Community Service Award from Senator Thomas O’Mara and Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber president and CEO, during the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

As for awards, Senator Fred Akshar, who was sworn into office in 2015 and will be leaving that position to run for Broome County Sheriff, was the first to be recognized and was presented with the Community Service Award.

Senator Akshar addressed those in attendance, stating, “I’m blessed. On behalf of my family, thank you for letting me represent you.”

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Senator Thomas O’Mara and LeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s director of Economic Development and Planning, present the Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Community Bank, to Ben Whittemore and Alicia Cerretani from Home Central in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Senator Thomas O’Mara and LeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s director of Economic Development and Planning, presented the Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Community Bank, to Ben Whittemore and Alicia Cerretani from Home Central in Owego.

Ariel Henneman, co-owner of Dynamic Cleaning, accepted the Women and Minority-Owned Business Award, sponsored by M&T Bank, from Senator O’Mara and Tinney.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Ariel Henneman, co-owner of Dynamic Cleaning, accepts the Women and Minority-Owned Business Award, sponsored by M&T Bank, on behalf of the company from Senator Thomas O’Mara and LeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s director of Economic Development and Planning during the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Sheriff Gary Howard was presented the Leadership Tioga Distinguished Alumni Award by Sarah Darling, 2013 graduate of Leadership Tioga and Chemung Canal representative, and Senator Thomas O’Mara.

Howard stated, of Leadership Tioga, “I send people every year. It’s a great program. I encourage folks to join.”

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Sheriff Gary Howard is presented the Leadership Tioga Distinguished Alumni Award by Sarah Darling, 2013 graduate of Leadership Tioga from Chemung Canal and Senator Thomas O’Mara, during the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Abbey Ortu, community development specialist for Tioga County’s Economic Development and Planning department, accepted the Non-Profit of the Year Award, sponsored by Tioga Hardwoods, for Christina Di Stefano, executive director for the Tioga Arts Council. 

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Abbey Ortu, community development specialist for Tioga County’s Economic Development and Planning department, accepts the Non-Profit of the Year Award, sponsored by Tioga Hardwoods, for Christina Di Stefano, executive director for the Tioga Arts Council during the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

R&C Auto was awarded as The Small Business of the Year by the Chamber. 

Volunteer of the Year went to Scott and Kathy Rollison, with Owego Little League; and Leann Tinney, chair of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce board, was awarded as 2022 Board Member of the Year.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

LeeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s director of Economic Development, receives the Tioga County Chamber Board Member of the Year Award, sponsored by Chemung Canal Trust Company, by Senator Thomas O’Mara and Sabrina Henriques, Chamber president and CEO, during the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Sponsors included Tioga Downs, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, Community Bank, Stateline Auto Auction, Brookdale Vestal West, Chemung Canal Company, GHS Credit Union, Equinox Broadcasting, WEBO, The Owego Pennysaver, and M&T Bank.

Next up is the Tioga Business Expo 2022, planned for Oct. 6 at Tioga Downs. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an optional After Hours taking place from 3-5 p.m. Sponsors for the upcoming Business Expo include Tioga State Bank, Equinox Broadcasting, Taylor Garbage, and WEBO.

Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards

Junior Chamber President Layla Etienne and Vice President Jackson Hoyt, along with entry-level member Bryson Henriques are introduced during the Chamber Stakes, held Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The event was a kick-off of the Chamber Foundation and an introduction of the Junior Chamber. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Visit https://www.tiogachamber.com/ to learn more. You can also call them at (607) 687-2020.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Chamber Stakes highlight Junior Chamber; present annual awards"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*