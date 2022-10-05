Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Carl; I am named after Gail Ghinger’s brother Carl, who passed away about a year ago. He has been talking to me since I am his namesake and all. He says that it is very nice where he is. He says that he is glad that they picked me to represent his memory because I am very handsome, like him.

He likes that I have very beautiful coat, with fancy markings and all. He likes that I am young, (around a year) and that I am very sweet. He loves the fact that I love people and want to be with them and show them affection.

He says that where he is, loving people is very important. He says that God wants us all to love each other, but more importantly to love Him. He says that God wants to help our troubled world if we would only let Him.

If we would love each other and seek God when we need help, then he will help you. If you need help loving your neighbor or the guy that cut you off on the highway or anyone else, seek God. He will show you how to love them in spite of their shortcomings, and in spite of your own shortcomings.

If we would all just pull together and help each other the world would start to heal itself. No more hate, what a powerful incentive. Peace, joy, beauty for as far as the eye can see, that’s what it looks like where Carl is.

Carl says that God wanted to try telling people how much He loves them through a cat like me, because everyone knows that what cats say are true! You can believe cats! Cats do not lie! We know how to love unconditionally.

While we are on the subject of unconditional Love, I would like to offer my own unconditional love to a nice family who wants to share their love with a sweet pet like me. I promise you I will not disappoint you, I am a very good boy!

Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Carl!

If you would like to donate to help Gail continue to rescue kitties like me and make the world a better place, send your check made out to Gail Ghinger to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.